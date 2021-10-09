Bangladeshi teenager Prianka nominated for Int’l Children’s Peace Prize

Bangladesh

UNB
09 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:30 pm

Bangladeshi teenager Prianka nominated for Int’l Children’s Peace Prize

UNB
09 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Bangladeshi teenager Prianka nominated for Int’l Children’s Peace Prize

Priyanka Bhadra, a 16-year-old college student from Sirajganj, has been nominated for the International Children's Peace Prize by Netherlands-based Kids Rights Foundation.

She has been nominated for the prize under the 'gender equality' category.

Prianka's brother Dipankar Bhadra Dipto said that his sister's name came among the nominees in KidsRights Foundation's website (kidsrights.org) under gender equality category.

Prianka, daughter of Dipak Kumar Bhadra of Sirajganj's Darga Road is a first-year (science) student of Sirajganj Govt. College. 

She is a child journalist, writer and activist. She has been advocating for the safety of the girls. She worked with many organisations and raised her voice against the child-rape in Bangladesh. 
She is a child journalist for hello.bdnews24.com and shishubarta.com.

She mostly makes articles and videos to raise awareness regarding rape, child marriage and other daily issues related to safety.

Last year, 17-year-old Sadat Rahman from Narail won International Children's Peace Prize for his involvement in setting up a social organisation and mobile app "Cyber Teens" to stop cyberbullying and violence against children.

The International Children's Peace Prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously for children's rights. This years nominees once again demonstrate that children are changemakers. 

Top News

Priyanka Bhadra / Int’l Children’s Peace Prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users