Bangladeshi teenager Prianka nominated for Int’l Children’s Peace Prize

Priyanka Bhadra, a 16-year-old college student from Sirajganj, has been nominated for the International Children's Peace Prize by Netherlands-based Kids Rights Foundation.

She has been nominated for the prize under the 'gender equality' category.

Prianka's brother Dipankar Bhadra Dipto said that his sister's name came among the nominees in KidsRights Foundation's website (kidsrights.org) under gender equality category.

Prianka, daughter of Dipak Kumar Bhadra of Sirajganj's Darga Road is a first-year (science) student of Sirajganj Govt. College.

She is a child journalist, writer and activist. She has been advocating for the safety of the girls. She worked with many organisations and raised her voice against the child-rape in Bangladesh.

She is a child journalist for hello.bdnews24.com and shishubarta.com.

She mostly makes articles and videos to raise awareness regarding rape, child marriage and other daily issues related to safety.

Last year, 17-year-old Sadat Rahman from Narail won International Children's Peace Prize for his involvement in setting up a social organisation and mobile app "Cyber Teens" to stop cyberbullying and violence against children.

The International Children's Peace Prize is awarded annually to a child who fights courageously for children's rights. This years nominees once again demonstrate that children are changemakers.