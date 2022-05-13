Bangladeshi shot dead by assailants in Africa

Photo: Collected

A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead by assailants in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased was identified as Sala Uddin Raihan, 35, son of Mohammad Solaiman of Matipur village in Noakhali union of Noakhali Sadar upazila.

Raihan's body has been kept in a cold storage facility in Africa, confirmed the deceased's younger brother Mosle Uddin Roman.

He said Raihan went to Africa 14 years ago in search of a livelihood. He later started a business in the Barat area of ​​Johannesburg. He also brought his younger brother Nizam Uddin Babu there a few years ago. Raihan and Babu then ran an organization together.

Raihan had three businesses in Johannesburg, with several shareholders.

After his last visit he left Bangladesh only a month ago.

Mosle also said that Raihan arrived in front of the shop in a car after buying goods for the shop from the city around 8pm local time on Wednesday. When he got down from the car a group of miscreants fired 15-20 rounds of bullets at him. He died instantly.