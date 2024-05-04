A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 09:03 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 09:03 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (4 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

FM for OIC's tougher stance against Israel

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has underscored the need for a united and tougher stance by the OIC member states to permanently end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population.  He made the remark while holding a meeting with the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the 15th OIC Summit in the Gambia on Friday (3 May), said a press release. 

Export of plastic products witnesses nearly 18% growth during July-April of FY24

The export of plastic products witnessed a healthy growth of nearly 18% during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY24) fetching $201.09 million due to competitive price advantage and creation of newer markets. According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this was the highest volume of export of plastic items during the 10-month period compared to the same period of the previous fiscal years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All schools, colleges to reopen Sunday after heat closure

All the schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country will resume operations as usual from tomorrow, the education ministry said in a notice today (4 May). "Classroom activities will continue in all educational institutions across the country starting from tomorrow subjected to the conditions outlined by the Ministry of Education in the notice issued previously on 25 April," reads the notice.

Fire breaks out in Sundarbans

A fire broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone this afternoon (4 May). Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans East Zone, told The Business Standard that locals and forest workers are trying to douse the fire.

Pakistan records 'wettest April' in more than 60 years

Pakistan experienced its "wettest April since 1961", receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the country's weather agency said in a report. April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report.

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

12h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

4h | Videos
Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

1h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

2h | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

6h | Videos