A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (4 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has underscored the need for a united and tougher stance by the OIC member states to permanently end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population. He made the remark while holding a meeting with the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the 15th OIC Summit in the Gambia on Friday (3 May), said a press release.

The export of plastic products witnessed a healthy growth of nearly 18% during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY24) fetching $201.09 million due to competitive price advantage and creation of newer markets. According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this was the highest volume of export of plastic items during the 10-month period compared to the same period of the previous fiscal years.

All the schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country will resume operations as usual from tomorrow, the education ministry said in a notice today (4 May). "Classroom activities will continue in all educational institutions across the country starting from tomorrow subjected to the conditions outlined by the Ministry of Education in the notice issued previously on 25 April," reads the notice.

A fire broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone this afternoon (4 May). Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans East Zone, told The Business Standard that locals and forest workers are trying to douse the fire.

Pakistan experienced its "wettest April since 1961", receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, the country's weather agency said in a report. April rainfall was recorded at 59.3 millimetres, "excessively above" the normal average of 22.5 millimetres, Pakistan's metrology department said late Friday in its monthly climate report.