Power production halted partially at two units of Ashuganj power plant

Production at two units of Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj power plant has been halted partially as dirt has clogged the water supply pipeline following a storm.

An estimated 300 MW of power supply has been disrupted in the national grid due to the interruption in production, power plant insiders said.

However, the power plant authorities have indicated that production may resume tonight.

According to the power plant officials, six units of the Ashuganj power plant are presently operational. To sustain the steam turbines of two combined cycle power plants, totaling a capacity of 450 MW, water is sourced from the Meghna river via a pipeline using pumps. Dirt infiltrated the pipeline during yesterday night's storm, leading to the shutdown of the north and south steam turbine sections of the power plant.

Engineer Md Abdul Majeed, executive director (operation and maintenance) at Ashuganj power plant, said the two units have the capacity to supply 700 MW of electricity.

"The ingress of dirt into the water pipeline during last night's storm has led to a partial halt in power generation. Presently, only 400 MW of electricity is being produced from these units," he said.

Repairs on the pipeline are currently in progress to restore production to full capacity, he added.