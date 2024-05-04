Power production halted partially at two units of Ashuganj power plant

Energy

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:55 pm

Related News

Power production halted partially at two units of Ashuganj power plant

The power plant authorities have indicated that production may resume tonight.

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
A file photo of Ashuganj Power Plant. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Ashuganj Power Plant. Photo: TBS

Production at two units of Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj power plant has been halted partially as dirt has clogged the water supply pipeline following a storm.

An estimated 300 MW of power supply has been disrupted in the national grid due to the interruption in production, power plant insiders said. 

However, the power plant authorities have indicated that production may resume tonight.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the power plant officials, six units of the Ashuganj power plant are presently operational. To sustain the steam turbines of two combined cycle power plants, totaling a capacity of 450 MW, water is sourced from the Meghna river via a pipeline using pumps. Dirt infiltrated the pipeline during yesterday night's storm, leading to the shutdown of the north and south steam turbine sections of the power plant.

Engineer Md Abdul Majeed, executive director (operation and maintenance) at Ashuganj power plant, said the two units have the capacity to supply 700 MW of electricity. 

"The ingress of dirt into the water pipeline during last night's storm has led to a partial halt in power generation. Presently, only 400 MW of electricity is being produced from these units," he said.

Repairs on the pipeline are currently in progress to restore production to full capacity, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ashuganj Power Plant / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

12h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

4h | Videos
Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

Biden put India-Japan in line with China-Russia

1h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

2h | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

6h | Videos