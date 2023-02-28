Bangladeshi injured in South Africa road accident dies

One of the two Bangladeshi citizens, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident in South Africa on 24 February, died in a South African hospital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisul Haque Milan, 28, son of Bahar Mia, a resident of Ramanandapur village under Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district.

The death toll from the accident now stands at six, all from the Feni district.

Daganbhuiyan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nahida Akter confirmed the information.

The victim's younger brother Rimon Miazi said that Milan had been living in South Africa for the last 13 years with his cousin Bablu Mia, who confirmed the death news. Milan was being treated at South Africa's George Hospital after the accident.

Milan recently got married and was supposed to come to Bangladesh, Rimon added.

The deceased's father Bahar Mia was shell-shocked upon hearing the death news. His family sought the government's cooperation to bring the body home.

The other five Bangladeshis who died in the accident were Abul Hossain, 45, and his son Nadim Hossain, 10, of Dakshin Char Majlishpur union of Feni's Sonagazi upazila; Raju Ahmed, 34, son of Md Milon, of Momarijpur village of Daganbhuiyan upazila; Mostafa Kamal, 40, son of Siraj Ullah of Dakshin Neyajpur village of the same upazila; and Ismail Hossain, 38, son of Shariat Ullah, from Biroli village of Panchgachia union of Feni Sadar upazila.