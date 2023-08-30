Bangladesh world's fastest growing commodity market: FBCCI president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 07:02 pm

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence Ganabhaban on 30 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence Ganabhaban on 30 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is now recognised by everyone as the world's fastest growing commodity market, says Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

Mentioning that the private sector is working with the government to build a prosperous Bangladesh, Mahbubul Alam said the Shonar Bangla of the father of the nation Bangabandhu's dreams is being built under the leadership of the prime minister.

He made the statement during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday (30 August).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Mahbubul Alam for assuming the responsibility of the president of FBCCI for the period of 2023-2025.

While mentioning the role of the private sector in the development of the country, the Hon'ble Prime Minister reiterated her assurance of continuing overall cooperation with FBCCI to advance the private sector.

Mahbubul Alam said, there are about 5.5 crore youth in the country, most of whom are educated and becoming skilled in their respective fields. Bangladesh is one of the leading countries in the world in manpower export and one of the top countries in the world in online outsourcing.

Naturally, domestic and foreign investment is increasing in this region and business and overall development is taking place rapidly.

