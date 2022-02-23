Bangladesh wants to see more effective, functional D-8

Photo: BSS

Dhaka wants to see a more effective and functional D-8 realising its full potential while reiterating Bangladesh's continued support to the initiatives of D8 in creating opportunities for the member states.

The remark was made by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen while D-8 new Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam called on him at the State Guest House, Padma today, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the meeting, Masud emphasized on how to better collaborate between the member states by leveraging the experiences and skills of one member state for others on a complimentary basis, especially in trade and investment.

The Secretary General briefed the Foreign Secretary on various initiatives of D8-particularly in the field of trade liberalization, technology and innovation, creation of Special Economic Zone for D8 member countries.

He also sought support from Bangladesh, as the chair, in coming up with special programmes marking the 25th anniversary year of the organisation.

Photo: BSS

In 2021, Bangladesh took over the chairmanship of D-8, an organization formed in 1997 when eight member states Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, agreed upon working together for joint socio-economic development.

The last Summit of D-8 was held in Dhaka in April 2021.