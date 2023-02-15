Bangladesh urges US to take effective measures to resolve global crises

Bangladesh has called upon the US to take effective measures to resolve the economic crisis that originated from the global food and oil crisis and the increased living cost due to the reciprocal trade sanctions.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bangladesh reiterated its position on resolving any disputes through peaceful means and asked for immediate end of the war.

The issue was discussed when a seven-member inter-agency US delegation led by US Counsellor Derek Chollet met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

They also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday morning.

Chollet informed that the US has already started working to solve the food crisis.

In addition, the US has expressed Bangladesh's support towards international initiatives to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Acknowledging improvement in RAB's performance, the United States on Wednesday emphasised on "sustained reforms" while sought US support towards their capacity building.

Foreign Minister Momen highlighted that RAB is a key force in law enforcement and earned people's confidence and trust over the years.

Drawing attention to Bangladesh's remarkable progress in the socio-economic sector, Foreign Minister suggested the US take advantage of Bangladesh's liberal investment policy by investing in the designated special economic zones.

In addition, press freedom, national election and other issues were discussed during the meetings.

During the meetings, they discussed a wide range of bilateral and other issues of mutual interest including the Rohingya situation, Ukraine crisis, trade and investment and rights related matters.

Chollet appreciated Bangladesh for generously hosting more than a million Rohingyas and assured continued US humanitarian support and actions.

The US side expressed their commitment to support the ongoing criminal justice mechanisms in international courts.

Bangladesh thanked the US for its support and requested them to strengthen their humanitarian initiatives to Bhashan Char.

Bangladesh sought US's support for the earliest sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis and Rohingya repatriation.

Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and other senior officials of the foreign ministry were present during the meetings from the Bangladesh side.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Counsellor for USAID Administrator Clinton White, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of US Department of State, South Central Asia Bureau Elizabeth Horst and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack were present from the US side.​