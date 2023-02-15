Bangladesh urges US to take effective measures to resolve global crises

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh urges US to take effective measures to resolve global crises

UNB
15 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 08:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has called upon the US to take effective measures to resolve the economic crisis that originated from the global food and oil crisis and the increased living cost due to the reciprocal trade sanctions.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bangladesh reiterated its position on resolving any disputes through peaceful means and asked for immediate end of the war.

The issue was discussed when a seven-member inter-agency US delegation led by US Counsellor Derek Chollet met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

They also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday morning.

Chollet informed that the US has already started working to solve the food crisis.

In addition, the US has expressed Bangladesh's support towards international initiatives to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Acknowledging improvement in RAB's performance, the United States on Wednesday emphasised on "sustained reforms" while sought US support towards their capacity building.

Foreign Minister Momen highlighted that RAB is a key force in law enforcement and earned people's confidence and trust over the years.

Drawing attention to Bangladesh's remarkable progress in the socio-economic sector, Foreign Minister suggested the US take advantage of Bangladesh's liberal investment policy by investing in the designated special economic zones.

In addition, press freedom, national election and other issues were discussed during the meetings.

During the meetings, they discussed a wide range of bilateral and other issues of mutual interest including the Rohingya situation, Ukraine crisis, trade and investment and rights related matters.

Chollet appreciated Bangladesh for generously hosting more than a million Rohingyas and assured continued US humanitarian support and actions.

The US side expressed their commitment to support the ongoing criminal justice mechanisms in international courts.

Bangladesh thanked the US for its support and requested them to strengthen their humanitarian initiatives to Bhashan Char.

Bangladesh sought US's support for the earliest sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis and Rohingya repatriation.

Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and other senior officials of the foreign ministry were present during the meetings from the Bangladesh side.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Counsellor for USAID Administrator Clinton White, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of US Department of State, South Central Asia Bureau Elizabeth Horst and Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack were present from the US side.​

Economy / Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Bangladesh-US / global crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

49m | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

3h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

10h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms