Bangladesh-Turkey economic cooperation deepens: Turkish Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 01:37 pm

Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side. Collected
Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side. Collected

The Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ramis Sen has said that the bilateral economic relations between Bangladesh and Turkey are steadily expanding.

He made the statement on Sunday (17 December) during the launch ceremony of the Turkey-based European brand Kale Ceramics in Bangladesh.

The event, organised by Shanta Lifestyle, Kale's local partner, took place in Dhaka's Banani.

At the event, Ambassador Ramis underlined the significance of Kale Ceramics' expansion in Bangladesh and called it a catalyst for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the civil construction sector.

"Kale Ceramics is a renowned company in Turkey. Their business expansion in Bangladesh will further strengthen the bilateral relations in the civil construction sector of the country. We encourage Turkish companies to broaden their ventures in Bangladesh and actively participate in exhibitions," said the ambassador.

Additionally, he extended an invitation to Shanta Holdings to consider expanding their business into various sectors in Turkey, aiming to further fortify the commercial connections between the two nations.

Earlier in October this year, Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen said, "We are aiming to further our bilateral trade volume, which is around $1.2 billion."

Speaking at a reception marking Turkey's National Day, he also said, "The direct flights by Turkish Airlines between Dhaka and Istanbul have been making great contributions to the promotion of the bilateral relations."

