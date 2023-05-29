President congratulates Turkish counterpart Erdogan on his re-election

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his winning in Turkey's presidential election, stretching his rule into a third decade.

In a congratulatory message, the President said, "I am immensely delighted to learn about your re-election as the President of the Republic of Turkiye through the elections held on May 14, 2021 . . . I take this opportunity to convey my warmest congratulations and greetings on your historic victory."

President Shahabuddin said, "Your re-election to the highest position in the Republic of Turkiye is testimony to the trust and confidence that the people of Turkey have in you and in your charismatic leadership."

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's constant endeavours would continue to lead Turkiye towards becoming a proud nation of peace, prosperity and progress by ensuring justice and development for all, the Head of the State believed.

President Shahabuddin wished the Turkish President and his family members good health, long life and happiness.

Erdogan has won Turkey's presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday's runoff vote.

