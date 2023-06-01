Turkey President Erdogan and PM Hasina vow to take Dhaka-Ankara ties to new height

Bangladesh

UNB
01 June, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 10:10 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his stance on working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey to a new height.

The re-elected president of Turkey said this during a telephone call to PM Hasina at around 11:15pm on Wednesday (31 May).

The two leaders exchanged greetings and spoke to each other for 10 minutes, according to a press release from PMO Press Wing.

Hasina congratulated Erdogan on securing victory at the second round election, where the voter turnout rate was above 86%.

She expressed her happiness over her confidence that the people of Turkey would make the right choice, which was proved after the runoff election.

PM Hasina reiterated that the People of Bangladesh would remain steadfast to stand by the brotherly people of Turkey at any time of need, as during the February 2023 earthquake.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude that the brotherly people of Bangladesh mentally joined the jubilant people of Turkey at his victory in the second round election.

To this end, he thanked the people of Bangladesh and wished to further strengthen the ties between the two peoples.

Hasina conveyed her best wishes to Erdogan and his family members and wished continued peace, progress, and prosperity through him to the people of Turkey.

