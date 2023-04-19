3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held

The 3rd Military Dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held at Multipurpose Hall, Armed Forces Division, Dhaka Cantonment on April 12-14, 2023.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General, Directorate of Operations and Plan, Armed Forces Division and Brigadier General Tansel Çokuysal led the Turkish delegation, said a press release of ISPR here today.

Also, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense and senior officials from Armed Forces were present.

Every year, many members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces receive training at various institutions in Turkey.

The armed forces of the two countries have been working together in the UN peacekeeping mission and the war on terror, it said.

The exchange of military visits of senior officials between the two countries is another feature of military cooperation.

This dialogue will enhance the defence and military cooperation in the areas of global and regional security, technology, defence equipment disaster management, peacekeeping operations, training, visits, joint exercises and deployments workshops etc.

The 1st dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held on July 05-06, 2015 in Dhaka and 2nd dialogue was held on March 21-23, 2022 in Turkey.