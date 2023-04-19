3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held

Bangladesh

BSS
19 April, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:27 am

Related News

3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held

BSS
19 April, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:27 am
3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held

The 3rd Military Dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held at Multipurpose Hall, Armed Forces Division, Dhaka Cantonment on April 12-14, 2023.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General, Directorate of Operations and Plan, Armed Forces Division and Brigadier General Tansel Çokuysal led the Turkish delegation, said a press release of ISPR here today.

Also, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense and senior officials from Armed Forces were present.

Every year, many members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces receive training at various institutions in Turkey.

The armed forces of the two countries have been working together in the UN peacekeeping mission and the war on terror, it said.

The exchange of military visits of senior officials between the two countries is another feature of military cooperation.

This dialogue will enhance the defence and military cooperation in the areas of global and regional security, technology, defence equipment disaster management, peacekeeping operations, training, visits, joint exercises and deployments workshops etc.

The 1st dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held on July 05-06, 2015 in Dhaka and 2nd dialogue was held on March 21-23, 2022 in Turkey.

Bangladesh-Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

26m | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

22h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

22h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

Now | TBS World
Know these important things before buying AC

Know these important things before buying AC

6m | Tech Talk
Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

6m | TBS Today
People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

11m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away