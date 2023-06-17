Bangladesh, Sweden exchange views on Rohingya crisis, Indo-Pacific, climate change

Bangladesh

UNB
17 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:36 pm

Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has exchanged views on different bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests and concerns with the cross-party Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Swedish Parliament Riksdag in Stockholm.

The two sides, on 16 June, also exchanged views on Swedish development cooperation support to Bangladesh, bilateral trade and investment cooperation, and Bangladesh's National Action Plan on the labour sector.

They also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries in IT and fintech sectors and a green transition, Bangladesh-EU 50 years of partnership, the Rohingya crisis, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state minister briefed the Swedish Parliamentary Committee on the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, particularly over the last 14 years, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her 'Vision 2041'.

Committee Chairman Aron Emilsson (Sweden Democrats), Deputy Chairman Morgan Johansson (Swedish Social Democratic Party), and members Margareta Cederfelt (Moderate Party), Jacob Risberg (Green Party) and Magnus Berntsson (Christian Democrats) from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riksdag joined the views exchange meeting while the State Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden, Mehdi Hasan, and Director General (West Europe & EU) of MOFA Kazi Russel Pervez.

