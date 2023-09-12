Bangladesh signs MoUs with Maldives, Brunei Darussalam, Greece to send workers

Expatriates' Welfare Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad today said Bangladesh signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Maldives, Brunei Darussalam and Greece to send workers as over 1.55 crore people are now working abroad.

"A total of 1,55,13,460 Bangladeshi workers have so far migrated to different foreign countries from Bangladesh till July 2023... the government recently has signed MoUs with some Asian and European countries to export more manpower," said the minister while responding to a star-marked question which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here brought by treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogon-2.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.

The concerned Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry is working continuously aiming to generate new employment and also to export huge manpower to foreign countries, the minister added.