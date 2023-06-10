Bangladesh recognized as spotless thyroid operation completing country

Bangladesh got the recognition as the spotless thyroid operation completing country at the 5th International Thyroid Notes (Natural Orpheus Thyroid Endoscopic Surgery) conference on Friday (9 June).

Legendary surgeon Lt Col Dr Anuong Anakun of Bangkok Police General Hospital gave the recognition at the conference.

Though the operation was regular in 44 developed countries, Bangladesh was not in that group.

Mahbub Alam, a resident surgeon at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, started the first spotless operation in Bangladesh in November last year.

This operation leaves fewer outside spots than the regular operation. It causes minor post-operative pain and less hospital stay and improves the patient's voice.