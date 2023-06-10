Bangladesh recognized as spotless thyroid operation completing country

Bangladesh

UNB
10 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 08:56 am

Related News

Bangladesh recognized as spotless thyroid operation completing country

UNB
10 June, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 08:56 am
Photo: Colllected
Photo: Colllected

Bangladesh got the recognition as the spotless thyroid operation completing country at the 5th International Thyroid Notes (Natural Orpheus Thyroid Endoscopic Surgery) conference on Friday (9 June).

Legendary surgeon Lt Col Dr Anuong Anakun of Bangkok Police General Hospital gave the recognition at the conference.

Though the operation was regular in 44 developed countries, Bangladesh was not in that group.

Mahbub Alam, a resident surgeon at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, started the first spotless operation in Bangladesh in November last year.

This operation leaves fewer outside spots than the regular operation. It causes minor post-operative pain and less hospital stay and improves the patient's voice.

Top News

Thyroid / Healthcare in Bangladesh / Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

36m | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

20h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

15h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

23h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg