14 more dengue patients die, 2432 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 07:54 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Fourteen more dengue patients have died and 2432 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 387 dengue patients have died in the country and 82,506 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 940 were reported in Dhaka city and 1492 were from various parts of the country.

So far 72,289 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9,830 dengue patients, including 4423 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

