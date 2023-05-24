5 crore thyroid patients in country

Health

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
The Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Diabetologists of Bangladesh (ACEDB) on Wednesday disclosed that there are at least five crore thyroid patients currently in Bangladesh.

Of them, most are women. Around three crore patients do not even realise that they have the disease. Thyroid disease affects three to four women as opposed to one man, thyroid experts said at a press conference organised on the occasion of World Thyroid Day 2023 in the capital on Wednesday (24 May).

The press conference comes a day ahead of World Thyroid Day, which is on 25 May.

The theme for World Thyroid Day 2023 is "Thyroid Health: Nurturing Well-being."

Experts say thyroid is a hormonal problem. Hormones released from the thyroid gland near the neck regulate the body's metabolism and affect every cell in the body.

This hormone helps the body produce energy, nutrients and oxygen.

If this is an exception, various problems occur in the body, said the association.

It is said in the press conference that thyroid problem is one of the causes of infertility. The need for thyroid hormones is essential from the foetal stage until life.

"If there is a thyroid problem, heart rate decreases, sensitivity to cold increases, irregular menstruation occurs in girls, and hair fall and dry skin occurs. Thyroid variations can affect physical and mental growth, obesity, emaciation, heart problems, and horribly enlarged eyes," the press conference revealed.

Founding Chairman of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Endocrinology Department Prof Dr Md Farid Uddin said, "It is very important to fix the level of iodine in the salt in the market. An over- or under-secretion of thyroid hormones, both cause the disease. Women should have their thyroid checked before conceiving. If there is this disease, taking proper treatment and then pregnancy is essential. If not, the child may also be affected by thyroid."

Mentioning the relationship between thyroid and health of the newborn, thyroid specialist Prof Mir Mosharof Hossain said that a healthy mother is essential for a healthy newborn.

"Newborns should be screened and tested within seven days of birth. Lack of thyroid hormone disrupts the normal physical and mental growth of the child. As a result, the child may become disabled," he said.

Prof Dr Indrajit Prasad, head of the Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that one of the causes of infertility is thyroid.

As a result, mothers wishing to conceive should also consult endocrinologists beside gynaecologists, he opined.

Doctors said screening of people of all ages, proper iodine consumption, not consuming adulterated food and arsenic water are the main prevention mechanisms of this disease.

Besides, the government can easily introduce mandatory thyroid screening for people, they said, adding that government also can confirm iodine value of market salts.

There is no need to go abroad for treatment of this disease.

The cost of testing for this disease is only Tk250 in government hospitals and Tk500 to 700 in private hospitals, said the press conference.

