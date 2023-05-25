Dhaka reaffirms commitment to fair polls after new US visa policy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the recent announcement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about denying visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Thursday, 25 May), Bangladesh emphasised that this announcement, by the US, should be seen within the broader context of the government's unwavering dedication to upholding the democratic process and conducting free and fair elections.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh has maintained its political stability and democratic values, evident through its successful conduct of multiple elections at national and local levels, reads the release adding that since the general elections in 2008, Bangladesh has witnessed remarkable socio-economic development and empowerment.

The continued political stability under the Awami League government has led to a significant reduction in poverty rates, with headcount poverty decreasing from 41.5% in 2006 to 18.7% in 2022, and extreme poverty declining from 25.1% to 5.6% during the same period.

As a result, Bangladesh has emerged as an international role model for development and is set to graduate from the UN Least Developed Country (LDC) status by 2026, added the official release.

The people of the country are deeply committed to their democratic rights, including the right to vote, said the foreign ministry adding the government emphasises that no previous administration has unlawfully retained power through electoral fraud.

The Awami League government views the people's right to the franchise as a sacred duty, reflecting its historical legacy of unwavering struggles and sacrifices in securing this fundamental right.

Furthermore, the government places great importance on freedom of assembly and association to foster peaceful and legitimate democratic processes.

In line with its commitment to electoral reforms, Bangladesh has undertaken a consultative approach involving all relevant stakeholders.

As part of this process, the government has introduced photo-based voter ID cards to address the issue of 10.23 million fraudulent voters listed by the previous BNP-led government.

Additionally, the use of transparent ballot boxes has been implemented to instil confidence among voters, polling officials, and agents.

The National Election Commission remains fully equipped to carry out its functions with independence, credibility, and efficiency.

Recently, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 was passed by the parliament, resulting in the formation of a new Election Commission (EC).

As mandated by the Bangladesh Constitution and the Representation of the People Order, 1972, the entire executive machinery stands ready to assist the EC in fulfilling its responsibilities as directed.

To ensure a smooth and participatory electoral process, the government is prepared to take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference by individuals, groups, or entities that may compromise the integrity of the elections, said the ministry press release.

"In keeping with that, the government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference by any individual, group or entity to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections. The electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers as accredited by the EC.

"The government expects that the local undemocratic forces that resort to violence, arson and destruction would remain cautious and refrain from their misguided efforts to jeopardize the electoral process as mandated by the Constitution. It is entirely up to the people of Bangladesh to sustain the hard-earned democratic process, political stability and development gains in the country. The government appreciates that the international community including the US firmly stands by the prime minister's sustained commitment to ensure free and fair elections," it furthered.