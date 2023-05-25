We must resist anyone who obstructs fair election: Quader

We must resist anyone who obstructs fair election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said he agrees with the US decision to impose restrictions on anyone who obstructs a fair election in Bangladesh. 

"This is our view too; we must resist anyone who will obstruct the fair election in the country," he said in response to a question regarding the US visa ban after paying his respects at the mausoleum of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Thursday (25 May).

Addressing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the minister said, "We want to say one thing clearly, those who set fire to and vandalise buses in the name of agitation, are involved in political violence. So, they will be in trouble."

It should be noted that the United States has issued a strict warning of imposing visa restrictions against those who will obstruct the democratic election process in Bangladesh. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gave a warning in this regard on Wednesday (24 May) night.

This warning applies to all, including government and opposition political activists, former and current officials, members of law enforcement, judiciary and security forces.

A US State Department spokesperson said the US secretary of State announced the visa policy to encourage democratic elections in Bangladesh.

Obaidul Quader said, "We have been saying one thing again and again. We will conduct the next national elections in a peaceful, free and fair environment. We will fully cooperate with the Election Commission in organising a neutral election."

Regarding Kazi Nazrul, he said, "Poet Nazrul is a poet of love, rebellion and pain. He is a poet of secularism and humanity. We want to be inspired by this spirit. We will build a non-communal Bangladesh. That will be the symbol of Nazrul's spirit."

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and other central leaders were present at the time.

