Bangladesh joins Latin America's largest book fair in Mexico

The Bangladesh embassy in Mexico City is participating in the 37th Guadalajara International Book Fair, Latin America's largest and the world's second-largest book fair, where the European Union is the guest of honor.

Bangladesh's stall showcases a collection of 64 books covering various aspects of Bangladesh's history, including the Liberation War, the life and contributions of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political movements, socio-economic development, women's empowerment, literature, and culture.

The fair also presented Spanish translations of significant works like "Unfinished Memoirs", "People's Hero," "Maa" by Anisul Hoque, "100 poems in Espanol," and National Poet of Bangladesh, "Nazrul's poems".

While inaugurating the stall on November 25, Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico Abida Islam said the book fair provided an opportunity to present Bangladesh's rich literary and cultural heritage in front of Latin American people, according to a press release received here today.

She said Bangladesh mission has been involved in facilitating global cultural exchange, bridging diverse cultures, and nurturing mutual appreciation.

Islam also expressed her commitment to showcase Bangladesh annually at this prestigious book fair and encouraged Bangladeshi publishers to expand their representation in this fair.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by the unveiling of the Embassy's publication, titled "Beautiful Bangladesh," a picturesque presentation of the country, in the presence of renowned Bangladeshi writers Anisuz Zaman, residing in Mexico, poet and writer Mou Madhubanti from Canada, poet Shelly Zaman Khan from the USA, Honorary Consul Designate of Bangladesh to Guadalajara Carlos Wolstein, and renowned Colombian writer and translator Andres Munoz.

Ambassador Islam also unveiled the cover of a book titled "Cuentos a Orillas Del R­o Padma" (Tales on the Banks of the Padma River), translated by Anisuz Zaman and edited by Andres Munoz, which features short stories from Bangladesh.

Visitors at the Bangladesh stall displayed a strong interest to publications written by Spanish language, particularly "The People's Hero," "100 Poems, in Spanish" and "Beautiful Bangladesh."

They also expressed desire to purchase Bangladeshi handicrafts, with a special focus on traditional dolls and embroidered items, such as stitched katha, that vividly depict the daily life of rural Bangladesh.

The book fair boasted over 1200 stalls and 2500 publishers representing about 50 countries, with approximately 10,000 daily visitors.