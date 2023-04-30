Bangladesh, Japan celebrate 50th friendship anniversary with release of Bangabandhu manga comic

The 50th anniversary of the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan was celebrated on Sunday (30 April) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo with the second publication ceremony of the comic book 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu'.

The book, presented in Japanese art form manga, focuses on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The book's narrative and photographs highlighted his contribution to Bangladesh's battle in attaining freedom.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed was the chief guest at the programme.

"Reading the book, children and teenagers will get to know Bangabandhu as well as learn about the history of Bangladesh's independence," said the ambassador.

The book has been published in three languages: Bengali, English, and Japanese.

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, the book was handed over to her and her sister at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

The book's author and publisher, ME Chowdhury Shamim, presented the book to the Prime Minister, who was informed about the release of the remaining four parts of the book.

Special guests at the event included writer and journalist Manjurul Haque, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Aiwama Kiminori, Shikha Murakami, Head of Bangla Radio Division of Japan Broadcasting Corporation, and ME Chowdhury Shamim, among others.