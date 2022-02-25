Bangladesh High Commission in UK announces launch of ‘Bangabandhu-Thomas Williams QC Award’

To commemorate the historic day of release of Bangabandhu and other accused from the Agartala conspiracy case on 22 February 1969, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem announced the launch of "Bangabandhu-Thomas Williams QC Award" on 22 February.

On the occasion, recalling the contribution of Sir Thomas Williams at a commemorative function organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London, the high commissioner said, "Sir Thomas Williams went to Pakistan in 1968 as a defence lawyer for Bangabandhu and the other accused in the Agartala case under the patronisation of the expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK. The Bangladesh High Commission, London has introduced this award to highlight the significance of his historic role and his friendly relationship with Bangabandhu."

The award will be given for outstanding contribution to the development of Bangladesh-UK alliance and common values of the two countries, reads a press release.

Hugh Burns, a prominent British writer and journalist and president of the All European Bangabandhu Council, was the special guest at the event and thanked the Bangladesh High Commission, London for introducing the "Bangabandhu-Thomas Williams QC Award".

Hugh Burns' father, Michael Burns, a prominent British politician and former British MP, has long been the chairman of the All-European Bangabandhu Council. He supported the "Recognize Bangladesh-Release Sheikh Mujib-Stop Genocide" movement in 1971.

Sultan Mahmud Sharif, one of the organizers of the Great Liberation War in Bangladesh and Ansar Ahmed Ullah, vice president of All European Bangabandhu Parishad spoke on the occasion, added the statement.