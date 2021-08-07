Bangladesh High Commission in London hosts exhibition on Sheikh Kamal 

Photo: PR
Bangladesh High Commission in London recently hosted a weeklong photo exhibition marking the 72nd birth anniversary of freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel inaugurated the exhibition that will remain open for all till 13 August 13, said a press release. 

Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem presided over the inauguration programme and discussion titled "Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal: Remembering a Valiant Freedom Fighter."              

Speakers paid homage to Sheikh Kamal who was assassinated along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most members of his family on the night of 15 August 1975.

They highlighted the life and work of Sheikh Kamal and recalled his exceptional organisational capacity in sports, art and music after the 1971 War of Liberation.
 

