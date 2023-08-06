Biman observes 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal

Biman Bangladesh Airlines observed the 74th birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday (5 August).

The national flag carrier organised several programmes, including placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Kamal, prayer, video presentation, discussion at its head office at Balaka area in Dhaka's Kurmitola, according to a press statement.

Besides, a tree plantation programme and friendly football match at the field in front of the Biman Medical Center.

Biman's Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim along with the board of directors, officers-employees and leaders of various unions and associations were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Biman Chairman Mustafa said due to the visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country. In addition, the country's economy turned around within a short period of independence.

Following in his father's footsteps, Captain Sheikh Kamal devoted himself to the work of building the country, he said.

Besides, as a successful organiser, Sheikh Kamal played an effective role in the development of the country's sports arena and cultural arena.

Shafiul Azim said Captain Sheikh Kamal, a brave freedom fighter, was multitalented.

"He was a skilled organiser, sportsman, politically aware and talented young man. Along with the great freedom struggle, he inspired and organised the youth in other contemporary mass movements," he said.