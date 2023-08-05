Karmasangsthan Bank celebrates Sheikh Kamal's birthday

05 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Karmasangsthan Bank paid tribute to his portrait at Dhanmondi Abahani Ground by placing wreaths on the occasion of his 74th birthday ceremony, reads a press release,

Under the leadership of Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager Goutam Saha and General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin along with all levels of employee of the bank participated in the tribute ceremony.

Later, wreaths were placed on his grave at Banani Cemetery and prayers were recited on 15 August 1975 asking for the salvation of the souls of all the martyrs including Bangabandhu and His family.

