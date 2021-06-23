Bangladesh High Commission in London to hold youth climate dialogue on Friday

On the occasion of the 50th anniversaries of Bangladesh's Independence and Bangladesh-UK Diplomatic relations, Bangladesh High Commission in London in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council would be jointly organising at the advent of the London Climate Action Week 2021, a Youth Climate dialogue, "Bangladesh-UK Youth Voices on Climate Action" on 25 June.

The dialogue is a part of joint collaborative events that Bangladesh High Commission, London and Tower Hamlets Council have agreed to co-host on these special occasions involving the Bangladeshi-British Diaspora at the Tower Hamlets Council, home to the largest number of Bangladeshi expatriate community in the UK, read a press release.

The dialogue is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm in local time and from 07 to 08.30 pm in Bangladesh time.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Md Shahriar Alam will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while Minister for London Paul Scully will attend the event as the guest of honour.

The meeting will be co-chaired by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and Mayor of the Tower Hamlets Council John Biggs.

Rushanara Ali of the Tower Hamlets Borough will attend as special guest. Councillor Asma Islam, cabinet member for Environment and Public Realm (Job Share) - Lead on Environment will also speak at the event.

The program aims to bring together young British-Bangladeshis from the Tower Hamlets Council and youth climate activists from various eco-systems in Bangladesh to promote their voices, concerns and contributions to tackle the effects of climate change as well as their expectations from the upcoming COP-26 Summit at Glasgow.

On the eve of the event, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said: "2021 is a significant year for global climate action which coincides with the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh and 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the UK. To commemorate these special occasions and at the advent of the London Climate Action Week 2021, Bangladesh High Commission, London as part of its 50th anniversary agreed on joint collaborative events with Tower Hamlets Council that would bring together young people from Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK and Bangladesh with a view to creating greater connectivity and collective actions for tackling climate change and voice their expectations from the Glasgow COP. Bangladesh is currently the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum under the Chairmanship of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

She also added, "We are encouraging our talented youth climate activists from various regions of Bangladesh including Sylhet and young Bangladesh-British diaspora specially from Tower Hamlets to engage more pro-actively on the climate issue. We are also aiming to create awareness of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan declared on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Speaking on the joint climate event, Mayor John Biggs commented, "To mark London Climate Action Week 2021, we are very happy to be co-partnering the Youth Climate Event with the Bangladeshi High Commission."

"Bangladesh is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change. As the Chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum, Bangladesh is now leading climate-threatened nations in a push for global action on climate change and here in the UK we are holding COP26 and at a local level we are taking steps to protect our planet," he said.

"I am proud of the role that the Bangladeshi young community play in pushing this up the political agenda. I look forward to partnering with the Bangladesh High Commission throughout this special commemorative year of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh," he added.