Bangladesh High Commission in London to set up business advisory committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh High Commission in London to set up business advisory committee

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 06:30 pm
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh High Commission in London will set up a business advisory committee to seize new and diversified business, trade and investment opportunities in post-Brexit times.

"The advisory committee would facilitate regular networking and interactions for British-Bangladesh chambers, entrepreneurs, and businessmen with British companies showing growing interest in Bangladesh markets to import, export or invest in Bangladesh," said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.

She was addressing a business dialogue titled "New Business Opportunities in a post-Brexit Britain" hosted by Bangladesh High Commission in London on Thursday.                                                                                                            

She also appreciated the Bangladesh Diaspora's enterprise and entrepreneurial drive for connecting more British energy, infrastructure and IT sector companies with Bangladesh markets over the past 3 years, 

The high commissioner called upon the chambers to provide real time advice to the High Commission on how to complement a sustainable post-Brexit and post LDC trade and investment Dialogue taking place between the two countries.

Taking note of the success of the Bangladesh Investment Summit held in the UK in November last year, the envoy highlighted UK's investment opportunities in various sectors including capital markets, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, and low-carbon technologies as well as in Bangladesh's transport, communication and energy sectors. 

She encouraged chamber leaders to play a more active role in expanding Bangladesh's exports to post-Brexit UK and research on UK's investing in the financial and Fintech, logistics, IT, skills and education services sectors to take advantage of UK's points based system.

Chaired by the High Commissioner Tasneem, the dialogue was participated by Chairperson of British Business Group in Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman, Chairman, UKBCCI and CEO, Seamark Group Iqbal Ahmed OBE, President, British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bashir Ahmed, and Secretary General of Bangladesh Caterers Association Mitu Chowdhury and a number of leading British regional chambers amongst others as well as  Maurits Pot, Founder and CIO, Dawn Global and who all made a brief presentation on Diaspora's investment opportunities in Bengal Tiger ETF (Exchange-traded Fund).

Speakers at the dialogue stressed the importance of holding industry-based stakeholder discussions, exchanging trade delegations, and allowing blue-chip Bangladeshi companies to invest in UK markets to leverage Bangladesh's economic significance. 

They identified certain factors as major barriers to Bangladesh's success in diversifying its exports and encouraging investment, including absence of policy to bring in green field investment from Bangladesh to the UK, shortages of cold storage and cargo flights for agro products, certification and accreditation issues, and one-stop- service window and recommended that the government take appropriate steps to remove those barriers.

Bangladesh High Commission in London

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

10h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

9h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

1h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

1h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

4h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director