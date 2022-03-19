Bangladesh HC in London launches special memorabilia on Bangabandhu 

Bangladesh HC in London launches special memorabilia on Bangabandhu 

Bangladesh High Commission in London has launched a special memorabilia on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled, "Bangabandhu in Sylhet" marking Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary.

Prime Minister's Adviser on International Relation Affairs Dr Gowher Rizvi unwrapped the cover of the "Bangabandhu in Sylhet" memorabilia, documenting Bangabandhu's historic visits to Sylhet between 1947 and 1975, reads a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gowher Rizvi said, "Although geopolitically the world has changed a lot since Bangabandhu's struggles for an independent Bangladesh, his ideals and visions for a democratic,  inclusive and secular society remain as valid and necessary today as those were 50 years ago." 

"Various attempts were made over the 50 years to undermine Bangabandhu's progressive and inclusive ideals, but in the past decade the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upholding Bangabandhu's ideals has achieved unprecedented progress in realising Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla vision," Dr Rizvi added.

High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem in her welcome speech said, "Bangladesh High Commission, London during Mujib Borsho has successfully inculcated the spirit of 1971 and Bangabandhu's secular, tolerant and inclusive ideals and Bengali cultural identity amongst the vast majority of British-Bangladeshi children through art, culture and recitation of poetry and leadership programmes on the Father of the Nation.  As a result, today we have amongst us in Brittan an entire generation of young ambassadors of Bangabandhu and our 1971 war of liberation values. 

Commenting on the memorabilia 'Bangabandhu in Sylhet', the High Commissioner said: "Bangabandhu visited each and every corner of Bangladesh, including Sylhet during his 23 years of political struggle for independence of Bangladesh. Through this memorabilia, the vast majority of British-Bangladeshis residing in the UK with their roots in Sylhet will come to know Bangabandhu's various visits to Sylhet, starting from the historic Sylhet referendum in 1947 to his political campaign before the 1973 national elections. 

Veteran columnist and writer of the Ekushey theme song Abdul Gaffar Choudhury said: "Bangabandhu was the first statesman in the subcontinent to establish a secular people's republic." To protect and preserve Bangabandhu's democratic and secular Bangladesh, the eminent journalist called on the people of Bangladesh and British-Bangladeshis to continue their support for Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina in her relentless stride towards a self-reliant and prosperous Bangladesh.

John Mylod, Mayor of London Borough of Havering, also spoke on the occasion, praising Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. 

The event was attended by freedom fighters, diplomats, academics, journalists, business leaders and eminent members of the British-Bangladeshi community. 

A large number of British-Bangladeshi children participated in an art competition on Bangabandhu, organised by Bangladesh High Commission. 

A documentary on Bangabandhu was shown at the event. A cultural programme dedicated to Bangabandhu was performed by the British-Bangladeshi Children.

