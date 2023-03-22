Bangladesh a global role model in women's empowerment, gender equality: Finnish Ambassador

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh with residence in New Delhi Ritva Koukku-Ronde termed Bangladesh a global role model in many aspects, including women's empowerment and gender equality.

She also lauded the socio-economic advancements taking place in Bangladesh.

The ambassador had a farewell meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the latter's office on Tuesday (21 March) and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The state minister thanked the Finnish ambassador for her efforts and contributions to further strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Finland.

He briefed the Finnish ambassador on the steady socio-economic development of Bangladesh over the last 14 years under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The state minister also touched upon Bangladesh's achievements in green RMG factories, solar home systems, and women's increased participation in the workforce, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern, including renewable energy and waste to energy, digital technology and cybersecurity, shipbuilding and ship-recycling, bio-based material development, climate change, food and energy security, Rohingya crisis, the war in Ukraine and cooperation in international fora.