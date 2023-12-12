Storming the norms: From child bride to bookworm

Establishing gender equality is crucial for establishing a fair and inclusive society, as well as an absolute human right. Over the years, gender equality has achieved great significance from different sectors, actors and the society. However, it is saddening to mention that we are still struggling as a nation to achieve it. It is a widespread issue now and empowerment of women and girls is one of the crucial components to break the social stereotype.

Efforts to achieve gender equality often involve collaboration between governments, non-governmental organizations, businesses, and individuals. It requires addressing deep-seated cultural and societal norms that contribute to gender disparities. The benefits of gender equality are numerous and extend to improved social and economic outcomes for individuals and societies as a whole. Plan International Bangladesh is relentlessly working with partners to empower girls and young women, to be heard, to live without fear of violence so that they can achieve their rights. In this way we put the highest emphasis on children and youth leadership, confidence building quality and also working to put an end to promote stereotypes and foster gender equality & empowerment in all levels.

"The Storm the Norms" is one of those preeminent campaign of Plan that aims to influencing youth against child early forced marriage, promote gender equality and empowerment. Here, it is pertinent to mention that, Child bride to Bookworm (CBB) project of Plan International Bangladesh paved the way for meaningful change by touching the lives of thousands of students, teachers, parents and marginalized families of the country. It has been making a significant impact in communities across the country. The Child Bride to Bookworm project works to stop dropping out of the risk associated with students of secondary class of different slums of Dhaka city. Being a partnering organization of Plan International Bangladesh, the local development organization- 'Shurovi' implemented the project in 22 schools at field level.

"Gender Equity Movement in School" (GEMS) corners were set in the school for students and train teachers so that students could actively promote gender equality through engaging in interactive games and activities. The youth group's members all work together in ten different parts of the neighborhood. As advocates, they identify problems such as child marriage and abuse, look for the truth first, and take proactive steps to help the family come to terms with it. They dial 999 to ask for assistance if this doesn't work.

They are disseminating messages of positive changes to the ignorant and increasing awareness in the areas through interactive theatre, leaflets, posters, and other means. In this sense, the project made a significant contribution to the decrease in school dropout rates. A rare case might be described here: Sumaiya was assisted in continuing her education by the Child Bride to Bookworm project's learning center. One day, she was surprised to learn that her father's business assistant had proposed to her parents and parents agreed as well. Sumaiya declined the proposal. With the assistance of her teachers and the relevant project staff, she was able to persuade her parents. They realized what they had done and cancelled the marriage, as everyone had encouraged. Sumaiya's parents are now enthusiastic about her success.

In line with that, the project left a remarkable significance to ensure the continuation of girls' education and on income-generating activity. Through this initiative 94 families, with a particular focus on 64 families of girl students have got benefitted. Among many reasons of drop out cases, most significant issue is, family not being able to support the educational expenses of their children due to poverty. Lovely Begum is one of those mothers who received the monetary support from the project who lives in a slum under the Dhaka South City Corporation. As the project provides economic support to the low-income students besides implementing different activities so that their family don't pause their study. Lovely Begum has participated in extensive training under the project. Where she showed details of income and expenses of her business. Apart from that she learned many components of business management. At present, having economic support from this project she reopened her clothing business. Lovely Begum wants to continue to maintain her family by this business and to never stop the study of her children because of shortage of money. She dreams for a beautiful future for her children.

For breaking the traditional gender-based stereotypes it is eminent to recognize and arrange relevant and important training for teachers/mentors accordingly. 675 teachers received training in gender-responsive inclusive pedagogy, 222 teachers received flexible learning package training to identify the learning gap of students. At present teachers are more supportive for creating an enabling environment in schools. Now, they are equipped to address the needs of their students effectively.

Our approach didn't stop at classroom interventions, it went beyond. It developed school development plans in collaboration with the students and community members. Moreover, a safeguarding mechanism was introduced in 22 schools, for ensuring a fear-free environment for students where students can raise their voice to challenge the barrier and become more confident for storming the bias. As a result, participants of this project (boys and girls) became well oriented to place their demand in different national level workshop or event and their parents are now more supportive to fulfil their children's dream. Govt committed to scale up the best practices of this project's interventions in nationwide secondary schools. Over the years, many gender-related barriers have declined but existing gender norms in the society continue to create obstacles in the progress of women's career. Nevertheless, the CBB project worked to break the pre-existed social norms and allowed the girls to choose professions through "aim in life fair". Parents were also actively engaged through parenting sessions, with 1,500 parents received training to become more supportive of their children's professional & educational pursuits.

The challenges women and girls face due to gender norms and stereotypes are devastating. Different organizations along with the government are trying to improve the situation. It shows that meaningful change is possible when we invest on our children & youth by engaging & empowering communities to break gender norms and biases. Also, these students of the low-income community are able to learn about issues such as-child marriage, violence, child labour, sexual and reproductive health related issues. By which they can better understand these issues and make themselves aware and are able to discuss these topics with others in the school and the community.

The girls have grown more self-assured, conscious of their rights, and equipped with the skills to question, speak up against injustice, and incorporate gender-transforming education into every aspect of their lives.

Farzana Bari, Project Manager, Child Bride to Bookworm project, Plan International Bangladesh

Arif Ahmed, Communications Manager, Plan International Bangladesh

