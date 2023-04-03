Bangladesh-France relations reach strategic partnership: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed satisfaction over the growing relationship between Bangladesh and France, saying it has extended further towards an objective and strategic partnership.

"France is always a trusted partner of Bangladesh. The relation has extended further towards an objective and strategic partnership guided by our common goals of sustainable development," she said.

The premier made the remarks when newly appointed Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

According to Karim, the premier expressed satisfaction over the growing relationship between the two countries with cooperation in various fields for the last five decades following the pathway set up by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.