Bangladesh, Cook Islands, establish diplomatic relations
Bangladesh has become the Cook Islands 65th diplomatic partner
Bangladesh has confirmed diplomatic relations with the Cook islands after representatives met during the International Maritime Organisation Marine Environment Protection Committee 81st session in London, United Kingdom last month.
Special envoy to the Minister of Shipping, Moin Ahmed met with Director for Treaties, Multilateral and Oceans Division, Sandrina Thondoo and discussed the negotiations on decarbonisation of the shipping industry and confirmed the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.
