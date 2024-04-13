Bangladesh, Cook Islands, establish diplomatic relations

Left: Moin Ahmed, Special Envoy to Minister for Shipping, Government of Bangladesh and Sandrina Thondoo, Director of Treaties, Multilateral and Oceans Division. Photo: MFAI/24041115

Bangladesh has confirmed diplomatic relations with the Cook islands after representatives met during the International Maritime Organisation Marine Environment Protection Committee 81st session in London, United Kingdom last month.

Special envoy to the Minister of Shipping, Moin Ahmed met with Director for Treaties, Multilateral and Oceans Division, Sandrina Thondoo and discussed the negotiations on decarbonisation of the shipping industry and confirmed the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh has become the Cook Islands 65th diplomatic partner.