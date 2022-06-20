Bangladesh Bank fire doused 

The fire that broke out at Bangladesh Bank has been extinguished.

Four units of fire service put out the blaze around 6:50pm Monday (20 June).

According to the fire service control room, the fire originated around 6:20pm. Motijheel patrol unit of fire service noticed the blaze and immediately started operation to douse it.

Three more units from Siddikbazar Fire Station had gone to the spot to take the blaze under control.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Serajul Islam said the fire originated from a refrigerator in a four-storied drug dispensary adjacent to the 30-storied Bangladesh Bank building.