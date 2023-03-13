Bangladesh, Australia agree to deepen economic ties

Bangladesh and Australia pledged to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation during the 4th Foreign Office Consultation at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday.

"Various bilateral, regional, international, economic and overall issues related to the mutual interests of Bangladesh and Australia were discussed at the meeting," said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (west) of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Australian delegation was led by Gary Cowan, first assistant secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Bangladesh delegation includes officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Armed Forces Division.

The Australian delegation expressed its interest in working more closely with Bangladesh in various regional and international forums while appreciating Bangladesh's economic and social development.

"From the Bangladesh side, importance was placed on dealing with climate change, sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis and cooperation in human resource development," said the media release.

"In addition, both sides exchanged views on Indo-Pacific strategy, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, security and defense cooperation, human rights, cyber security, energy cooperation and people to people contact," it added.

The 3rd FOC between Bangladesh and Australia took place virtually in 2021 and the next FOC will be held in Australia in 2024.