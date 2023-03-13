Bangladesh, Australia agree to deepen economic ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Australia agree to deepen economic ties

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 09:56 pm
Bangladesh, Australia agree to deepen economic ties

Bangladesh and Australia pledged to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation during the 4th Foreign Office Consultation at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Monday.

"Various bilateral, regional, international, economic and overall issues related to the mutual interests of Bangladesh and Australia were discussed at the meeting," said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (west) of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Australian delegation was led by Gary Cowan, first assistant secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Bangladesh delegation includes officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Armed Forces Division.

The Australian delegation expressed its interest in working more closely with Bangladesh in various regional and international forums while appreciating Bangladesh's economic and social development.

"From the Bangladesh side, importance was placed on dealing with climate change, sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis and cooperation in human resource development," said the media release.

"In addition, both sides exchanged views on Indo-Pacific strategy, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, security and defense cooperation, human rights, cyber security, energy cooperation and people to people contact," it added.

The 3rd FOC between Bangladesh and Australia took place virtually in 2021 and the next FOC will be held in Australia in 2024.

Top News

australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

10h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

2h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

1h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 