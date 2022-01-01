Baby elephant found dead in Cox’s Bazar

An elephant calf was found dead in a stream near the Unciprang refugee camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Saturday.

Teknaf's Whykong forest range Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Tareq Rahman confirmed the news.

According to the range officer, after being notified by locals, forest officials recovered the calf from the stream and buried it.

ACF Tareq Rahman further said the calf appeared to be born at night.

"Upon receiving the news, I reached the spot and saw three elephants, including the mother elephant, guarding the calf."

Elephants used to move through the area and come to drink water from the stream where around 35,000 Rohingyas live near the area, said the ACF.

"The mother elephant may have not received enough nourishment during pregnancy, causing the calf's death," he added.