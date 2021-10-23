Babul Akter ordered the murder of Mitu, accused Bhola confesses

Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, one of accused in the sensational murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, has confessed that former police superintendent Babul Akter ordered the murder of his wife in 2016, Prothom Alo reports.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Saturday.

Police arrested Bhola from Benapole on Friday night and then brought to the port city.

Investigating officer PBI Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Recently, a court in Chattogram issued a warrant of arrest for Bhola in the murder case.

Mitu, the wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016.

Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report for that case was submitted and then Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this caused a rift in the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Mitu informed her parents about the mental and physical torture she endured during the family feuds after finding out about her husband's alleged affair.

On the night of 24 June 2016, Babul was interrogated for about 15 hours at the Dhaka Detective Police Office. On 7 September the same year, the home ministry fired him.

The detective police had been investigating the case from the beginning. However, after nearly three years of investigation produced no results, the court ordered the PBI to investigate the case in January last year.

