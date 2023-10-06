‘Autumn Clouds’ showcases products of 30 entreprenuers 

Visitors browse clothing items in a stall inside the SME Fair held at Midas Centre in the capital on 6 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS

On Friday afternoon, visitors to the Midas Centre in Dhanmondi were captivated by a necklace set featuring the design of the national parliament building, one of the architectural landmarks in Dhaka.

The ornament, made primarily of brass, is divided into two parts: the upper part depicts the front side of the historic building, while the lower part of the necklace and the earrings feature a bird's-eye view of the structure.

"We have tried to bring out the beauty of the capital's iconic architecture and infrastructural design in our jewellery," said Nawreen Jahan, founder of Shakkhor, the enterprise that manufactured the necklace set.

Visitors browse items in a stall inside the SME Fair. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/ TBS

Nawreen is one of the 30 entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition "Autumn Clouds", organised by C/O Dacca, a pop-up store based in Dhaka. The two-day event has been organised to highlight the traditions of the country, especially Dhaka. The exhibition will end at 8 pm, Saturday.

Entrepreneurs in seven categories – apparel, jewellery, cosmetics & skincare, food, bags, arts & crafts, and home décor – are participating in the exhibition concentrating on the theme "My Dhaka".

An entrepreneur shows a cloth to a visitor in the SME Fair. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The organisers said that all the entrepreneurs have designed their products to showcase the theme of Dhaka. The participants are showcasing unique products that represent Dhaka, highlighting themes such as the city's streets, special areas, and Mughal heritage.

The food displayed in the exhibition also has a fusion of old Dhaka traditional food with modern street food.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Some of the participating enterprises include Sarola, Suranjana, Khadi, Hriti, Cotton Roots, Gootipa, Karkhana, N's Kitchen, Beni Bunon, The Hawkers, Disha's Road Blocks, Ribana, and Boka Baksho.

Khalid Hossain Ayan, founder of Dighal, which produces local pickles and cosmetics, told The Business Standard, "We have been selling online since 2017, and our main marketing platform is Instagram. We are participating in this exhibition to meet our regular customers in person and introduce them to all our products."

Saib Ibn Anwar, operation and sales manager of Gootipa, a leather products brand, said, "All our leather products are made from domestic materials and are primarily exported. For this exhibition, we have brought a radio-shaped bag to highlight Dhaka's heritage."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

"We also sell online and have showrooms. We are participating to familiarise everyone with local products," he added.

Nur Nahar Tripty, member of the exhibition organising committee and founder of Suranjana, said that local products are not frequently exhibited at most of the fairs in Dhaka. "But at this exhibition, everyone is required to display and sell their unique products."

She noted that a unique feature of this exhibition is that all the entrepreneurs are showcasing their unique products, many of which highlight the diverse traditions of Dhaka. She also emphasised the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs and providing them with incentives to boost the country's economy.

Mansura Spriha, coordinator of C/O Dacca, said in addition to shopping opportunities, the exhibition also offers visitors the chance to win prizes through coupons and participate in painting activities for children.