Aus growers to get incentive of Tk 64cr to boost production

The government will give an incentive of over Tk64 crore to the small and marginal farmers across the country for increasing cultivation and production of Aus.

Taka 64.15crore as incentive will be distributed among 9,40,000 small and marginal farmers to raise the output and extend the area of cultivation of the paddy, according to an official release of the Agriculture Ministry released here today.

Under the incentive, a total of 9,40,000 small and marginal farmers will get required seed and fertiliser free of cost for cultivating Aus rice on one bigha of land.

To raise the high yielding variety (HYV) of Aus, each farmer will get 5kg seed and 10 kg Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Muriate of Potash (MoP).

In addition to this, the government also will distribute seeds of high yielding BRRI Dhan 48, BRRI Dhan 82, BRRI Dhan 85, BRRI Dhan 98, BINA Dhan 19 and BINA Dhan 21 under the programme.

The regular budget of the agriculture rehabilitation support and seed and plants sector of the agriculture ministry is providing this incentive.

A government order has already been issued in this regard and distribution of incentives will begin soon at the field level.