Govt to provide Tk64.15cr incentive to boost Aush production

The Boro season, spanning from December to March, represents the peak cropping period, yielding over two crore tonnes of rice annually. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The government plans to give an incentive of Tk64.15 crore to more than nine lakh marginal farmers across the country to increase cultivation and production of Aush paddy.

Under this incentive, a total of nine lakh forty thousand farmers will get 5kg seed, 10kg Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), and 10kg Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser required for cultivation in one bigha land to increase the production of high-yielding paddy, a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday (12 March).

The Ministry of Agriculture provides the incentive through its regular budget allocations under the ministry's agricultural rehabilitation assistance programme.

Relevant government orders have already been issued in this regard.

Field-level distribution of the incentives will be started soon, the press release added.

Aush paddy is generally planted in March-April and harvested in June-July. It is practically harmonised with the climatic season hot summer (March-May).

