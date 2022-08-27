Attack on PM Hasina's convoy: Convicted ex-Chhatra Dal leader dies

Former Chhatra Dal leader Jabid Raihan Lucky, who was jailed for the attack on the convoy of then opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Kalaroa in Satkhira, has died.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Satkhira Medical College Hospital around 1am on Saturday (27 August) in police custody.

Lucky held the posts of Kalaroa Government College Chhatra Dal, Municipal unit of Chhatra Dal and Municipal unit of Juba Dal.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Momtazul Islam Chandan, general secretary of Satkhira district Chhatra Dal, said that former Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal leader Lucky became diabetic while he was in prison.

Jail authorities did not give him proper treatment. He was sentenced to four and a half years in a false case, he claimed.

Lucky was released from Khulna Medical College, where he was being given advanced treatment, to be brought to Satkhira Medical College, to appear before the court in a separate case, added the Chhatra Dal leader.

He died without getting proper treatment, added Momtazul Islam.

Manas Kumar Mondal, a doctor at Satkhira Medical College Hospital, said that Lucky had suffered from a stroke earlier.

He was diabetic and suffering from pneumonia along with a lung infection.

Jailer of Satkhira Jail Mamunur Rashid said that the convict named Lucky had paralysis on the left side of his body and had uncontrolled diabetes.

He was taken to Satkhira Medical College Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, he added.

Regarding the allegation that the jail authorities did not give him proper treatment, Mamunur Rashid said it was not correct.

"We took him to Khulna before. Such allegations when someone dies are not realistic", he added.

On 30 August 2002, the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina was on her way to Satkhira Sadar Hospital to see a freedom fighter's wife who was raped, when her convoy was attacked in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office.

Sheikh Hasina survived the attack but some people in his convoy were injured.

In this incident, Kalaroa upazila freedom fighter commander Moslem Uddin filed a case of attempted murder.

On 4 February 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Satkhira, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, sentenced three persons including BNP Tala-Kalaroa former Member of Parliament Habibul Islam Habib to a maximum of 10 years and the remaining 47 accused to various terms of imprisonment.