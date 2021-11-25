Ataullah replaces Gazipur Mayor Zahangir as city Awami League general secretary

Awami League's Central Executive Committee has named Md Ataullah Mandal as the new acting general secretary (GS) of the party's Gazipur metropolitan unit.

The decision was taken as the position became vacant following the expulsion of the previous GS and city Mayor Zahangir Alam, read a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

Earlier on 19 November, Awami League expelled Zahangir for life over allegations of making derogatory comments on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters. Zahangir has also lost his initial membership in the party.

On the same day, a meeting of the party's Central Working Committee, chaired by chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, instructed the authorities to take legal action against him.

If a lawsuit is filed against him after this decision, Zahangir may lose his mayor post.

Video footage of Zahangir's comments went viral on social media on 21 September.

The video shows the mayor was expressing doubts about the number of martyrs in the Liberation War. He also raised questions about Bangabandhu's intention to make the country independent.

Zahangir Alam fell from grace afterwards.

He, however, claimed that the video was doctored and super-edited.

On 20 November, Zahangir also sought a review by the prime minister of his expulsion from the party.