Assault on BCL men: DMP probe body finds proof against suspended ADC Harun

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 11:48 am

Related News

Assault on BCL men: DMP probe body finds proof against suspended ADC Harun

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 11:48 am
Assault on BCL men: DMP probe body finds proof against suspended ADC Harun

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) probe body – investigating the incident of suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid torturing three Chhatra League (BCL) leaders in Shahbagh Police Station – has found the allegations to be true.

The probe report will be submitted to the DMP commissioner tomorrow (19 September), DMP Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar told the media this evening.

Recommendations will be made in the probe report to take action against five members of the police, including ADC Harun and ADC Sanjida Afrin, the DMP joint commissioner further said.  

The committee will submit its report tomorrow after seven working days of investigation. During this time, the police have collected footage from several places, including Shahbagh Police Station. 

The report includes testimony from President's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun, Mamun's wife ADC Sanjida Afrin, suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid and the Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.

Through this independent and impartial investigation, the real incident will be unveiled as well as those responsible, or to what extent they are responsible – will be identified, the DMP joint commissioner said.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 September), DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said the preliminary investigation following the allegations of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid torturing two Chhatra League (BCL) leaders suggested that the police official and Inspector Mustafa indeed violated the law.

"Following the preliminary investigation, to us, it appears that ADC Harun and Inspector Mustafa - these two overdid it. The law was violated. Actions have been taken against them," DMP commissioner told reporters  at the DMP Headquarters yesterday.

Earlier on Tuesday, DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun first attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.

Regarding the DB chief's comment, Faruq said, "I do not know where he [DB Chief Harun] got such information. Harun will be able to tell where he got it." 

Regarding ADC Sanjida Afrin, wife of APS Mamun, who gave a similar statement to the media alleging that her husband attacked the suspended ADC in a hospital in the capital, Faruq said, "I haven't talked to Sanjida yet. It would be wrong of her to give such statements as she is not allowed to do so without the commissioner's permission." 

The DMP further said, "Later, I formed an inquiry committee. Departmental and other actions will be recommended based on the report this committee will submit. Before the report is submitted, I cannot say anything."

According to a Public Security Division notification issued Tuesday, ADC Harun Or Rashid was attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.

Earlier on the day, DB chief Harun, also the DMP additional commissioner, told reporters that Mamun attacked suspended ADC Harun in Birdem General Hospital first and that incident later led to the torture of the BCL leaders.

The DB chief said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police officer. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could've informed his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of patients inside the hospital, broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, and hit him."

Corroborating the DB chief's statement, ADC Sanjida also told the media that her husband had indeed attacked Mamun inside Birdem.

Top News

ADC Harun / BCL / probe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

44m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

2h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

9m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS