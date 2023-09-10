ADC Harun withdrawn for allegedly torturing BCL leaders

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harun-or Rashid has been withdrawn for allegedly torturing two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) after taking them into custody at the Shahbag police station in the capital.

Confirming the development to The Business Standard, DMP Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker said, "A decision regarding his transfer has already been taken. He will be attached to the Prime Minister's Office [PMO]. An investigation committee will find out who is guilty."

Meanwhile, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said, "ADC Harun had a conflict with the BCL leaders. The complaint has been taken into consideration. A departmental inquiry has been ordered in this regard."

"This is the first time that Harun's matter has come to our attention; an inquiry has been arranged,'" Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.

Earlier, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and beat them severely on Saturday (9 September).

Later, BCL activists went to Shahbagh police station and took the two leaders to hospital.