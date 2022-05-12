ARTICLE 19 condemns killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

ARTICLE 19, a human rights organisation based in the UK, has strongly condemned the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed by the Israeli forces on 11 May while reporting on raids in Palestine's occupied West Bank.

The rights body promoting freedom of expression and the protection of journalists around the world demanded that those responsible for the killing of the woman journalist be held accountable.

ARTICLE 19 also called for an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into the journalist's death.

In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, Faruq Faisel, regional director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said this is a shocking murder of a journalist who vividly displayed her professional identity on duty.

Authorities tasked with protecting journalists were allegedly involved in this killing which indicates what governments and authorities around the world are doing is not enough to ensure the safety and security of journalists, he said.

"We call on the authorities concerned and the international community to conduct an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into Shireen's death. We also demand that those responsible for this incident be held accountable," Faruq Faisel said.

Shireen, who had been reporting on Israel and Palestine for more than 15 years, was shot in the head while she was reporting on raids in the city of Jenin.

She was wearing a flak jacket displaying the word "press" on it. This was confirmed by eyewitnesses, including fellow reporters, who say she was also wearing a helmet and that she was directly targeted, ARTICLE 19 said.