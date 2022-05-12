ARTICLE 19 condemns killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Bangladesh

UNB
12 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

ARTICLE 19 condemns killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen, who had been reporting on Israel and Palestine for more than 15 years, was shot in the head while she was reporting on raids in the city of Jenin

UNB
12 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 08:40 pm
An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.
An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.

ARTICLE 19, a human rights organisation based in the UK, has strongly condemned the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed by the Israeli forces on 11 May while reporting on raids in Palestine's occupied West Bank.

The rights body promoting freedom of expression and the protection of journalists around the world demanded that those responsible for the killing of the woman journalist be held accountable.

ARTICLE 19 also called for an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into the journalist's death.

In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, Faruq Faisel, regional director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said this is a shocking murder of a journalist who vividly displayed her professional identity on duty.

Authorities tasked with protecting journalists were allegedly involved in this killing which indicates what governments and authorities around the world are doing is not enough to ensure the safety and security of journalists, he said.

"We call on the authorities concerned and the international community to conduct an immediate, thorough and independent investigation into Shireen's death. We also demand that those responsible for this incident be held accountable," Faruq Faisel said.

Shireen, who had been reporting on Israel and Palestine for more than 15 years, was shot in the head while she was reporting on raids in the city of Jenin.

She was wearing a flak jacket displaying the word "press" on it. This was confirmed by eyewitnesses, including fellow reporters, who say she was also wearing a helmet and that she was directly targeted, ARTICLE 19 said.

Top News

Article 19 / Journalist killed / Al Jazeera journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

7h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

10h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

11h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

5h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

5h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

11h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert