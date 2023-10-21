At least 22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ

Mourners, including colleagues, carry the bodies of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

At least 22 journalists have been killed since fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out on 7 October, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

These include 18 Palestinians, three Israelis and one Lebanese, the committee says in a statement.

The CPJ attributes 15 of these deaths to Israeli airstrikes and two to Hamas attacks in southern Israel. Eight journalists have been reported injured and three are either missing or have been detained, it adds.

"CPJ emphasises that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," a spokesperson says.