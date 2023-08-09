ARTICLE 19 applauds government for taking initiative to amend Digital Security Act

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
09 August, 2023, 05:55 pm

ARTICLE 19 applauds government for taking initiative to amend Digital Security Act

ARTICLE 19, an international human rights organisation working on freedom of expression and right to information, has appreciated the decision of Bangladesh government to amend the Digital Security Act (DSA) 2018.

From its inception, ARTICLE 19 has been calling for necessary amendment, where applicable, particularly those that curtail freedom of expression and defamation.

Right after the enactment of the Act, ARTICLE 19 fully analysed the law in the light of international human rights standards and advocated continuously since 2018 with the highest levels of government, including the Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

Faruq Faisel, the regional director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, "The Cabinet decision to amend the DSA 2018 is positive. We hope that the provisions of the newly proposed 'Cyber Security Act 2023' in place of this Act should be consistent with international human rights standards. In particular, the new law should not become an obstacle in practicing freedom of expression, freedom of media, dissent, free thought."

He said they hope that the government will enact the new proposed law in consultation with all stakeholders based on the suggestions and opinions of all.

"ARTICLE 19 is ready to provide any kind of assistance in this regard if needed," he added.

The Information and Communication Technology Act was enacted in 2006 to deal with crimes related to information technology.

