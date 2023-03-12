Arson attacks in Panchagarh were monitored from Dhaka, London: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud has said arson attacks on the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh are similar to the 2013-2015 anarchies carried out by BNP-Jamaat and the recent attacks were monitored from Dhaka and London.

"They made an attempt of creating chaos across the country carrying out violence in Panchagargh. We've told the police to take action against those involved irrespective of party affiliation. Steps are being taken to this end," he said while visiting the affected areas of Ahmadiyya community at Fultola Ahmednagar in Boda upazila of the district.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, AL Panchagarh district unit general secretary Anowar Sadat, deputy commissioner (DC) Md Jahurul Islam and police super SM Sirazul Huda, among others, were present.

Hasan said, "We have come here on behalf of Awami League to see the infernal violence that were carried out on the Ahmadiyya community on 2-4 March. There were provocations before the heinous attacks similar to those of 2013, 2014 and 2015."

He said the attacks were carried after organising and spreading incitement. The attacks were carried out as part of a grand planning of those who want to fish in muddled water and want to create instability in Bangladesh.

He said, everyone knows who conducts 'Basher Kella', a social media page. Provocations were spread from the page, 'Oikkyo Parishad', a platform against Ahmadiyya, and Facebook pages of BNP leaders Rumin Farhana and former lawmaker Harun-or-Rashid, he added.

At the same time, provocations were spread by local Jubo Dal joint general secretary and Islami Chhatra Shibir Tetulia unit president. In fact, most attackers were from BNP and Jamaat though they used another banner, said Hasan.

He said the attackers torched the house of Morshed Mia, general secretary of AL Ward-9 unit of Dhakkamar union. They also attacked and torched the house of Jubo League Poura unit vice president Shahin Alam, he said, adding, even they carried out attacks on police box.

The minister said terrorists tried to launch attacks on DC and SP offices while they torched the vehicle of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

He said, those who attack people in the name of Islam are enemies of Islam.

The minister urged all to resist the enemies, saying the government is determined to provide exemplary punishment to them.

Later, Hasan joined a peace rally in front of AL Panchagarh district unit.