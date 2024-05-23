Arrest warrant issued against Haque Group MD Adam Tamizi, 4 other officials

UNB
23 May, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 08:48 pm

File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected
File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

A Tangail court on Thursday (23 May) issued arrest warrants against five officials of Haque Food Industries Limited including its Managing Director Adam Tamizi Haque in a cheque dishonour case.

The others accused are Deputy Managing Director of Haque Food Industries Limited Nusrat Akhtar Haque, wife of Tamizi Haque; Liza Akhter Haque, director of the company and another wife of Tamizi; GM (Finance & Accounts) Md Rezaul Karim and Senior GM (BD & Logistics) Mushfakur Rahman.

Tangail Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Tangail Sadar Thana Cognisance Court Judge Md Mahmudul Mohsin passed the order this noon.

Advocate MA Malek Adnan, the plaintiff's lawyer, said that Haque Food Industries Ltd had business with KBC Agro Products (Pvt) Ltd, a sister concern of Dhaka's Mahbub Group of Industries.

During business, Haque Food took more than Tk19 lakh from KBC Agro Products (Pvt.) Ltd. Later, the accused gave two cheques to the KBC Company, which were bounced.

Imran Hossain (Manager Recovery), filed a case in Senior Judicial Magistrate Tangail Sadar Thana Cognisance Court on 7 December 2023, accusing five people. 

The judge took cognizance of the case and ordered them to appear before the court today.

"As the accused did not appear in the court, the judge ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against them and fixed the next date of the case on 21 August," Advocate MA Malek said.
 

