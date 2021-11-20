Army chief returns from UAE

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 11:34 am

Related News

Army chief returns from UAE

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 11:34 am
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday after his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the visit, General Shafiuddin paid a courtesy call on Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, reads an Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release issued on Friday.

Both parties discussed numerous possibilities for furthering the two countrys' current military relations.

The Bangladesh Army Chief also attended the International Dubai Air Show-2021 in Dubai, where he met with top-ranking military and civilian officials from other nations.

On 15 November, the Army Chief embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates from Dhaka.

Top News

army chief / Army Chief General Shafiuddin / UAE / return

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  