Army chief returns from UAE

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday after his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the visit, General Shafiuddin paid a courtesy call on Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, reads an Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release issued on Friday.

Both parties discussed numerous possibilities for furthering the two countrys' current military relations.

The Bangladesh Army Chief also attended the International Dubai Air Show-2021 in Dubai, where he met with top-ranking military and civilian officials from other nations.

On 15 November, the Army Chief embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates from Dhaka.