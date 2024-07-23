Soldiers will be on streets until normalcy returns: Army chief

Soldiers will patrol the streets until the return of normalcy in the country, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today (23 July).

He said this during a call on with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban at noon, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.

During the meeting, the army chief said that a total of 27,000 army personnel have been deployed in 57 districts of the country, while the army is supporting the local administration to ensure law and order and safety of the public property.

The armed forces which were formed with spirit of the Liberation War play a vital role in any crisis alongside protecting independence and sovereignty of the country, he added.

Thanking the government for timely decision in the deployment of the army, he also said it has gained the trust of the people for its crucial role during any crisis.

President Shahabuddin said the anti-liberation forces tried to stop the ongoing development through the attacks on different public properties across the country.

The president hoped that normalcy in law and order situation will return very soon and the country will go ahead.

Secretary to the President Wahidul Islam Khan, Military Secretary Major General Mohammad Adil Choudhury were present at the meeting.